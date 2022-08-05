AP LAWCET Result 2022 (Declared): Check AP LAWCET, AP PGLCET Results on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET Result 2022 (Declared): As per the latest update, AP LAWCET 2022 Result has been declared for the state-level law entrance exam. The Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam Tirupati on behalf of TSCHE has declared the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, AP LAWCET Results 2022 today i.e., 5th August 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the state-level entrance exam can now check their individual results and also download AP LAWCET Result 2022 Rank card directly from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the links provided below, using which they will be able to access their Result Scorecards and Rank Cards easily:

AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling Dates Soon

With the result declared for AP LAWCET 2022 and AP PGLCET 2022 Exams, the next step in the admission cycle would be announcement of counselling schedule and dates. The exam conducting authority will announce the AP LAWCET 2022 Counselling Dates for the admission process to various law colleges based in the state. Candidates will be required to provide their preferred course and college details and they would be allotted seats in accordance with their AP LAWCET Rank 2022 during the counselling process. For more details, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website.

How to check AP LAWCET Result 2022 online?

To provide quick and easy way of checking AP LAWCET Result 2022, the same has been published online on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, candidates will find a link to check, 'Results' or 'Rank Cards.’ On the next page, candidates will be provided with input fields for Registration Number and Hall Ticket. After entering these details and submitting them on the website, candidates will be presented with their AP LAWCET 2022 Result Scorecard. From here, they can choose to download the scorecard in PDF softcopy format or take a printout of the same for future reference.

