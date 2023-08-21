AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result for May-June Session Released, Get PDF Here

AP NEET 2023: Dr Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences has announced the AP MDS re-totalling results for the May-June session 2023 today: August 21, in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the re-totalling of their scores can check and download the results from the official website - drysruhs.edu.in.
As per the recent updates, the AP NEET MDS re-totalling result has been released in two parts i.e. part 1 and part 2. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the MDS re-totalling result 2023 given below.
AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result - Direct Link (Click Here)
Details mentioned on the AP NEET 2023 MDS re-totalling result
The Andhra Pradesh MDS re-totalling result 2023 comprises of the below-given details mentioned on it.
- Serial number
- Name
- Registration number
- Subject
- College
- Result
How to download AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotaling Result online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the MDS re-totalling results for May/June session 2023 in online mode.
Step 1: Visit the official website - drysruhs.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MDS result available on the home screen
Step 3: A new PDF file will be open in the new window
Step 4: Go through the result
Step 5: Download the result pdf for future use
