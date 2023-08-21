AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result for May-June Session Released, Get PDF Here

AP NEET 2023: Dr Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences has announced the AP MDS re-totalling results for the May-June session 2023 today: August 21, in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the re-totalling of their scores can check and download the results from the official website - drysruhs.edu.in.

As per the recent updates, the AP NEET MDS re-totalling result has been released in two parts i.e. part 1 and part 2. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the MDS re-totalling result 2023 given below.

AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the AP NEET 2023 MDS re-totalling result

The Andhra Pradesh MDS re-totalling result 2023 comprises of the below-given details mentioned on it.

Serial number

Name

Registration number

Subject

College

Result

How to download AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotaling Result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the MDS re-totalling results for May/June session 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - drysruhs.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MDS result available on the home screen

Step 3: A new PDF file will be open in the new window

Step 4: Go through the result

Step 5: Download the result pdf for future use

