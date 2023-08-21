  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result for May-June Session Released, Get PDF Here

AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result for May-June Session Released, Get PDF Here

AP NEET 2023: Dr Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences has released the AP MDS re-totalling results for the May-June session 2023 today: August 21. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website - drysruhs.edu.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 21, 2023 18:37 IST
AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result
AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result

AP NEET 2023: Dr Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences has announced the AP MDS re-totalling results for the May-June session 2023 today: August 21, in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the re-totalling of their scores can check and download the results from the official website - drysruhs.edu.in.

As per the recent updates, the AP NEET MDS re-totalling result has been released in two parts i.e. part 1 and part 2. Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the MDS re-totalling result 2023 given below. 

AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotalling Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the AP NEET 2023 MDS re-totalling result

The Andhra Pradesh MDS re-totalling result 2023 comprises of the below-given details mentioned on it. 

  • Serial number
  • Name
  • Registration number
  • Subject
  • College
  • Result

How to download AP NEET 2023 MDS Retotaling Result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the MDS re-totalling results for May/June session 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - drysruhs.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the MDS result available on the home screen

Step 3: A new PDF file will be open in the new window

Step 4: Go through the result

Step 5: Download the result pdf for future use

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule for CAP Round 2 and 3 Released, Check Dates Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023