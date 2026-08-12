AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Fees & Application Details
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, NTRUHS, Vijayawada closing the AP NEET counselling registration 2026 from today. Candidates can visit official website drntr.uhsap.in to complete AP NEET 2026 counselling registration. Check the direct link, application fees, eligibility, required documents details here.
AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, NTRUHS, Vijayawada has started the AP NEET counselling registration. Today, August 12, 2026 is the last date for registration without late fee. Candidates can check and visit official website drntr.uhsap.in to complete AP NEET 2026 counselling registration process. Along with the application, AP NEET counselling notification PDF has also been released. They can also fill out an online form by paying late fees from August 13, 2026 to August 14, 2026. Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026 is held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under state quota seats. Check the direct link, application fees, eligibility, required documents details here.
AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Dates
Candidates can check important dates for AP Medical Counselling 2026 below
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Events
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Dates
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AP NEET UG Counselling Notification
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August 5, 2026
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AP NEET UG Counselling Registration
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August 5, 2026
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Last date to apply without late fees
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August 12, 2026
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Last date to apply with late fees
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August 13 to 14, 2026
AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Notification PDF
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences has released detailed notification PDF containing important information related to the following mentioned points
- Eligibility criteria
- Reservation policy
- Registration
- Required documents
- Fee details
- Seat matrix
- Choice filling guidelines
Documents Required for AP NEET UG Counselling 2026
Candidates appearing for AP NEET UG Counselling should keep their following documents ready for registration and verification, check out the list below:
- NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
- NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
- Class 10 certificate and marksheet
- Class 12 marksheet and certificate
- Aadhaar card or valid ID proof
- Transfer Certificate
- Migration Certificate
- Caste certificate
- Income certificate
- Domicile certificate
- Passport-size photographs
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.