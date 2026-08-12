AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Last Date Today; Direct Link, Fees & Application Details

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, NTRUHS, Vijayawada has started the AP NEET counselling registration. Today, August 12, 2026 is the last date for registration without late fee. Candidates can check and visit official website drntr.uhsap.in to complete AP NEET 2026 counselling registration process. Along with the application, AP NEET counselling notification PDF has also been released. They can also fill out an online form by paying late fees from August 13, 2026 to August 14, 2026. Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026 is held for admission to MBBS and BDS courses under state quota seats. Check the direct link, application fees, eligibility, required documents details here.

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Dates

Candidates can check important dates for AP Medical Counselling 2026 below