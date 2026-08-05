AP OAMDC 2026 Admission Registrations Open at cap.apcfss.in; Schedule Released, Apply Till August 11

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the notification on the commencement of OAMDC 2026 admissions cycle for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can check the notification on the AP OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) admissions on the official website at cap.apcfss.in.

According to the schedule, the applications began on August 5, 2026. And will end on August 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying and adhere to the schedule shared and follow the admissions guidelines.

AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Online Fee:

Candidates can check the following table to know the online admission fee of AP OAMDC Admission 2026:

Category Processing Fee OC Rs. 400/- BC Rs. 300/- SC/ST Rs. 200/-

Official Notice: Detailed Notification for Degree Admissions