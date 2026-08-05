AP OAMDC 2026 Admission Registrations Open at cap.apcfss.in; Schedule Released, Apply Till August 11
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the notification on the commencement of OAMDC 2026 admissions cycle for the academic year 2025-26 on the official website at cap.apcfss.in. According to the schedule, the applications began on August 5, 2026 till August 11, 2026.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the notification on the commencement of OAMDC 2026 admissions cycle for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can check the notification on the AP OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) admissions on the official website at cap.apcfss.in.
According to the schedule, the applications began on August 5, 2026. And will end on August 11, 2026. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility before applying and adhere to the schedule shared and follow the admissions guidelines.
AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Online Fee:
Candidates can check the following table to know the online admission fee of AP OAMDC Admission 2026:
|Category
|Processing Fee
|OC
|Rs. 400/-
|BC
|Rs. 300/-
|SC/ST
|Rs. 200/-
Official Notice: Detailed Notification for Degree Admissions
AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Schedule
Candidates will need to keep the following dates in mind while proceeding with the AP OAMDC Admission 2026:
|Detail
|Dates
|Notification
|August 4, 2026
|Registration of students
|August 5 - 11, 2026
|Special category verification
|August 12 - 13, 2026 at 3 centers
|Opening of HLCs for verification of Certificates, etc.,
|August 6 - 20, 2026
|Exercise of web options
|August 15 - 19, 2026
|Change of Web options
|August 20, 2026
|Allotment of seats
|August 26, 2026
|Reporting of students to colleges allotted
|August 27 - 29, 2026
|Commencement of classes
|August 27, 2026
Official Schedule: Schedule for Degree Admissions
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.