AP OAMDC 2026: Web Options Entry Closes Today at cap.apcfss.in, Allotment Result Releasing September 2

AP OAMDC 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the window to enter options entry for OAMDC Degree admissions today, Thursday, August 28, 2026. Candidates will need to log in and enter their options online on the official website at cap.apcfss.in.

According to the revised schedule, the allotment list will be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The AP OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) will allow for admission to B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., BBA, B.Voc., BCA, BPA, BMS, BHM, BFA, 5-year integrated PG programmes across the affiliated colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for AP OAMDC Admission 2026: