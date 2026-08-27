AP OAMDC 2026: Web Options Entry Closes Today at cap.apcfss.in, Allotment Result Releasing September 2
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the window to enter options entry for OAMDC Degree admissions today, Thursday, August 28, 2026 on the official website at cap.apcfss.in. According to the revised schedule, the allotment list will be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.
AP OAMDC 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the window to enter options entry for OAMDC Degree admissions today, Thursday, August 28, 2026. Candidates will need to log in and enter their options online on the official website at cap.apcfss.in.
According to the revised schedule, the allotment list will be released on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The AP OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) will allow for admission to B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., BBA, B.Voc., BCA, BPA, BMS, BHM, BFA, 5-year integrated PG programmes across the affiliated colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh.
AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for AP OAMDC Admission 2026:
|Task/Activity
|Date(s)
|Exercise of web options
|August 22 - 27, 2026
|Change of Web options
|August 28, 2026
|Allotment
|September 2, 2026
|Reporting of students to college allotted
|September 3 - 7, 2026
|Commencement of classes
|September 3, 2026
How to fill AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 Option Entry?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 Option Entry online:
- Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in
- Click on the Registration window
- Enter your required details to create account
- Log in using your personal details
- In the dashboard, click on the link to apply for AP OAMDC 2026
- Provide personal and academic details
- Upload required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page and keep the slip for suture reference
DIRECT LINK - AP OAMDC 2026 Login
List of Documents Required for AP OAMDC Admission 2026
- Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo).
- Memorandum of Marks (Intermediate or its equivalent).
- Study Certificates from 6th class to Intermediate.
- EWS certificate valid for the year 2026-27 from Mee-Seva or GramaSachivalayam for OC candidates who claim reservation under EWS category.
- Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination (Inter or its equivalent examination) in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education.
- Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of father/mother for a period of 10 years excluding the period of employment outside Andhra Pradesh from Tahsildar in respect of Non-Local Candidates.
- Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC issued by the competent authority.
- Income certificate of parents
- NCC/Sports/ PWD/ CAP reservation documents (certificate issued by the District Medical Board, certificates from the Zilla Sainik Welfare Board (viz) Discharge book & Identity card, original sports certificates, relevant extracurricular certificates)
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.