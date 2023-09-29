AP OAMDC Counselling 2023 Phase 3 Web Options Entry Window Open, Allotment Result on October 5

AP OAMDC Counselling Phase 3: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has started the AP OAMDC counselling phase 3 web options entry process. Those who have registered for the AP OAMDC phase 3 counselling process can visit the official website of AP OAMDC to complete the web options entry process.

The last date for candidates to submit the web options for the phase 3 allotment is October 1, 2023. Candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds were required to complete the registration process between September 27 and 28, 2023.

AP OAMDC counselling phase 3 web options entry window is available on the official counselling website - oamdc1-apsche.aptonline.in. Students can also complete the OAMDC web options entry process through the link available here.

AP OAMDC Web Options Entry - Click Here

How to Enter Choices for Phase 3 Allotment

The AP OAMDC counselling phase 3 web options entry window is available on the official counselling portal until October 1. Candidates who have registered for the OAMDC phase 3 counselling round can check here the steps to follow to enter the choices for allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP OAMDC counselling

Step 2: Click on the web option link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the choices in the option entry window

Step 5: Save the options and click on submit

As mentioned the AP OAMDC phase 3 allotment result will be announced on October 5, 2023. Students allotted seats in the phase 3 of counselling can report to the colleges allotted and complete the admission process.

