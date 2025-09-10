AP OAMDC 2025: Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Direct Link oamdc.ucanapply.com

AP OAMDC 2025 Seat Allotment:The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP OAMDC seat allotment results today, September 10, 2025. According to the official notification on the website, in view of the large number of cases with mismatches of certificates and supporting documents of applicants found during the verification process, applicants are afforded an opportunity to upload valid documents. The seat allotment date has been extended until 10th September 2025.
The AP OAMDC 2025 seat allotment link will be available on the official website. To check the allotment result, candidates can visit the official website and login using their email ID and password. Candidates allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents.
The AP OAMDC 2025 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - oamdc.ucanapply.com. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the seat allotment result.
Steps to Check AP OAMDC 2025 Seat Allotment Result
The AP OAMDC 2025 seat allotment result will be announced online soon. To check the allotment result, students must visit the official website and login with their email ID and password. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP OAMDC
Step 2: Click on the seat allotment link
Step 3: Login with the email id and password
Step 4: The OAMDC seat allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
AP OAMDC 2025 Seat Allotment Result: Admission Process
After the OAMDC 2025 seat allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents and photocopies. Students must report to the colleges within the provided deadlines.
