AP OAMDC Web Options Entry from 6 PM Today, Apply at cap.apcfss.in
AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 round 1 web option entry window opens at 6 PM today, August 21, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their choices for allotment through the link on the official website.
AP OAMDC Counselling 2026: APSCHE will open the window for students to enter the web options for the AP OAMDC counselling process today, August 21, 2026. According to the official notification issued, the web option entry link will be available from 6 PM onwards on the official website.
Candidates eligible to participate in the admission round for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., BBA, B.Voc., BCA, BPA, BMS, BHM, BFA, 5-year integrated PG programmes can visit the website to enter the choice of course and college.
AP OAMDC web option entry link will be available at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to enter the choices.
AP OAMDC Counselling Web Options Entry - Click Here (Link at 6 PM)
AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for the first round of counselling below
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Exercise of web options
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August 21 to 23, 2026
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Change of Web options
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August 24, 2026
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Allotment
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August 31, 2026
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Reporting of students to college allotted
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August 31 to September 2, 2026
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Commencement of classes
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August 31, 2026
AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 Option Entry: Steps to Follow
The link to enter web options for round 1 of counselling will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps given here to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP OAMDC
Step 2: Click on login
Step 3: Enter required credentials
Step 4: Fill out the choices
Step 5: Review and submit
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.