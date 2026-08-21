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AP OAMDC Web Options Entry from 6 PM Today, Apply at cap.apcfss.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 13:21 IST

AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 round 1 web option entry window opens at 6 PM today, August 21, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their choices for allotment through the link on the official website. 

AP OAMDC Web Options Entry
AP OAMDC Web Options Entry
Register for Result Updates

AP OAMDC Counselling 2026: APSCHE will open the window for students to enter the web options for the AP OAMDC counselling process today, August 21, 2026. According to the official notification issued, the web option entry link will be available from 6 PM onwards on the official website. 

Candidates eligible to participate in the admission round for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., BBA, B.Voc., BCA, BPA, BMS, BHM, BFA, 5-year integrated PG programmes can visit the website to enter the choice of course and college. 

AP OAMDC web option entry link will be available at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to enter the choices.

AP OAMDC Counselling Web Options Entry - Click Here (Link at 6 PM)

AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the first round of counselling below

Exercise of web options 

August 21 to 23, 2026

Change of Web options 

August 24, 2026

Allotment 

August 31, 2026

Reporting of students to college allotted 

August 31 to September 2, 2026

Commencement of classes 

August 31, 2026

AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 Option Entry: Steps to Follow

The link to enter web options for round 1 of counselling will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps given here to enter the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP OAMDC

Step 2: Click on login

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the choices

Step 5: Review and submit


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 21, 2026, 13:21 IST

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