AP OAMDC Web Options Entry from 6 PM Today, Apply at cap.apcfss.in

AP OAMDC Counselling 2026: APSCHE will open the window for students to enter the web options for the AP OAMDC counselling process today, August 21, 2026. According to the official notification issued, the web option entry link will be available from 6 PM onwards on the official website.

Candidates eligible to participate in the admission round for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com., BBA, B.Voc., BCA, BPA, BMS, BHM, BFA, 5-year integrated PG programmes can visit the website to enter the choice of course and college.

AP OAMDC web option entry link will be available at cap.apcfss.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to enter the choices.

AP OAMDC Counselling Web Options Entry - Click Here (Link at 6 PM)

AP OAMDC Counselling 2026 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for the first round of counselling below