AP PECET 2023 Web Options Entry Window Closes Today, Make Changes In Options On Sept 29

AP PECET 2023 Counselling: APSCHE will close the AP PECET 2023 web option entry window today, September 28, 2023. Students participating in the PECET counselling round can visit the official website to complete the web options entry process.

The web options entry process for the AP PECET 2023 counselling began on September 26, 2023. Candidates who have completed the online registration process and need to enter their choices for the allotment round can visit the official website today to enter the choices. As per the notification available the change of web options will be enabled on September 29, 2023, until 5 pm.

AP PECET 2023 counselling web options entry window is available on the official website today - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the web options entry through the link.

AP PECET 2023 Counselling Web Options - Click Here

How to Enter AP PECET 2023 Web Options

The link for candidates to enter the options for the allotment window is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the PECET web options entry process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PECET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the PECET web options entry window

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth to login

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

Based on the choices entered by students, the allotment results will be announced on October 30, 2023. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the allotment round can complete the self-reporting process from October 3 to 7, 2023.

