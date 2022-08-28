AP PECET Result 2022 (OUT): Download AP PECET Rankcard at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PECET Result 2022 (OUT): Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) result in online mode. The candidates can check and download their AP PECET rank card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/PECET. To check the AP PECET results, candidates need to enter their registration number, PECET hall ticket number and date of birth.

As per media reports, many candidates have qualified in AP PECET and will now be preparing themselves for the final admissions process. The AP PECET exam was held from 17th August 2022. The Acharya Nagarjuna University has conducted the AP PECET for admission to U.G.D.P.Ed(2 Years) & B.P.Ed (2 Years) programmes.

How To Download AP PECET Result 2022?

To check the result of AP PECET, candidates will have to visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the - Download Rank Card link. A new login window will appear on the screen, enter AP PECET hall ticket number and registration number. The Andhra Pradesh PECET results will be displayed on the screen. Download AP PECET rank card.

Candidates are advised to keep the AP PECET rank card safe as it will be needed for the final admissions process. APSCHE conducted the AP PECET exam for admissions to U.G.D.P.Ed(2 Years) & B.P.Ed(2 Years) courses across colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

What Details will be mentioned on the AP PECET Result 2022?

The AP PECET score card will likely to contain marks of the candidates, percentile scores and qualifying status. The university has conducted the AP PECET exam on 17th August 2022. The Acharya Nagarjuna University has conducted the AP PECET exam for admission to two-year UG DPEd and two-year BPEd programmes offered by various universities and institutions across the Andhra Pradesh state.