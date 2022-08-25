AP PGCET 2022 Hall tickets Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP PGCET 2022 Admit Card: APsCHE has released the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket on the official website. Candidates appearing for the AP PGCET 2022 exams scheduled from september 3, 2022 can visit the official website to download the admit card. Students who have applied for the AP PGCET 2022 exams can visit the officiall website of AP PGCET 2022 to download the admit card. Candidates can check the AP PGCET 2022 Hall ticket through the link given on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or through the direct link provided below.

AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket

How to check AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket

The AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be available on the official website. Students when downloading the admit card must make sure that they check through all the details given on the admit card. Students can refer to the steps provided below to download the AP PGCET 2022 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the AP PGCET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket Link

Step 3: Enter the AP PGCET 2022 Registration number, Date of Birth in the hall ticket link provided

Step 5: Download the AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket for further reference

Details given on the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket

As mentioned the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students on the exam day. When downloading the AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket students must make sure that they check through the information provided on the admit card.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of examination

Examination schedule and session

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Instructions to be followed

AP PGCET 2022 exams will be conducted in three sessions. Session 1 of the exams will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11 AM while Session 2 and Session 3 will be conducted from 1 PM to 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 6 PM respectively.

