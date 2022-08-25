    AP PGCET 2022 Hall tickets Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    AP PGCET 2022 Hall Tickets released on the official website today. Candidates appearing for the AP PGCET 2022 examinations can download the hall ticket through the link provided here.

    Updated: Aug 25, 2022 11:55 IST
    AP PGCET 2022 Admit Card
    AP PGCET 2022 Admit Card

    AP PGCET 2022 Admit Card: APsCHE has released the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket on the official website. Candidates appearing for the AP PGCET 2022 exams scheduled from september 3, 2022 can visit the official website to download the admit card. Students who have applied for the AP PGCET 2022 exams can visit the officiall website of AP PGCET 2022 to download the admit card. Candidates can check the AP PGCET 2022 Hall ticket through the link given on the official website -  cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or through the direct link provided below. 

    AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket

    How to check AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket

    The AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket will be available on the official website. Students when downloading the admit card must make sure that they check through all the details given on the admit card. Students can refer to the steps provided below to download the AP PGCET 2022 admit card.

    Step 1: Visit the AP PGCET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket Link 

    Step 3: Enter the AP PGCET 2022 Registration number, Date of Birth in the hall ticket link provided

    Step 5: Download the AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket for further reference

    Details given on the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket

    As mentioned the AP PGCET 2022 Hall Ticket is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students on the exam day. When downloading the AP PGCET 2022 hall ticket students must make sure that they check through the information provided on the admit card.

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of examination
    • Examination schedule and session
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Instructions to be followed

    AP PGCET 2022 exams will be conducted in three sessions. Session 1 of the exams will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11 AM while Session 2 and Session 3 will be conducted from 1 PM to 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM to 6 PM respectively.

