AP PGCET 2022: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Today, Check at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling: AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result will be announced today - December 13, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released by Yogi Vemana University, Andhra Pradesh for Phase 2 of AP PGCET 2022. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process and completed the allotment web option entry process can visit the official website of AP PGCET 2022 to check the allotment result.

To check the AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials - AP PGCET ID and Date of Birth. Candidates must note that the AP PGCET 2022 allotment result will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the allotment web option entry process.

The AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result will be available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can also check the AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 Allotment Result through the direct link which will be available here.

How to check AP PGCET Phase 2 Allotment Result?

The AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result will be available on the official website. To download the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials.

Step 1: Visit the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the Login ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Allotment Result for further reference

What After AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment?

After the AP PGCET 2022 Phase, 2 Seat Allotment Results are announced, candidates who have been allotted seats as per their choice can complete the self-reporting and reporting to the allotted colleges and complete the admissions and submit the required fee.

When reporting candidates must carry with them their original documents and certificates. Along with originals, candidates are also required to carry with them copies of their original documents.

Also Read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Web Option Entry Today, Apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in