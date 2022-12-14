AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result For Phase 2 Announced at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE has announced the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 counselling seat allotment result for phase 2. Candidates will be able check their AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022 for phase 2 in online mode at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET/. They will have to use their - hall ticket number and date of birth to download AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022.

The officials have provided two servers for the candidates to check their Andhra Pradesh PGCET 2022 seat allotment result. All the shortlisted candidates have to pay the fee and download the joining report. They can report to the respective colleges till December 16, 2022.

AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Server 1- Direct Link (Available Now)

AP PGCET Seat Allotment letter and Self reporting Server 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP PGCET College-Wise Allotment - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Phase 2?

The Andhra Pradesh PGCET allotment list has been released considering the choices filled by the candidates during the counselling. In the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment list, candidates can check the programme and college offered along with the other details. Go through the steps to know how to download AP PGCET allotment list here -

1st Step - Go to the official website - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET/.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link AP PGCET Seat Allotment letter and Self-reporting.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter hall ticket number and date of birth.

5th Step - The allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

As per the updates, the candidates need to - Freeze the seat to lock their preference. To claim the allotted seats, candidates have to download the provisional AP PGCET admission letter and report to the counselling venue for document verification. Candidates can report to the respective colleges till December 16. While reporting to the colleges, they have to carry original certificates, fee paid challan and joining letter.

Also Read: IIFT Admit Card 2023 To Release Soon at iift.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date Here