AP PGCET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Results announced at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Allotment: AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Results have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling allotment proceed can check the results through the link available on the official website.

The link for candidates to download the AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Process is available on the official website - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Two links are provided through which candidates can download the seat allotment letter. To download the AP PGCET 2022 Seat allotment result candidates are required to enter the Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the link given.

According to the schedule, those who have been allotted seats in the AP PGCET 2022 allotment process can self-report and report at the allotted colleges until November 19, 2022. Candidates can check the allotment result through the link available below.

AP PGCET 2022 Allotment Result - Click Here

Along with this, the ‘College wise seat allotment results have also been announced. To check the college-wise allotment result candidates can visit the website and select the name of the college from the drop-down box and the course name.

AP PGCET 2022 Allotment College wise - Click Here

How to check AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result

The AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result is available on the official website. Candidates who have entered the choices during the AP PGCET 2022 choice-filling process have been considered for the allotment process. Candidates can follow the steps here to check the allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the AP PGCET Counselling Portal

Step 2: Click on the AP PGCET Counselling Allotment Result link

Step 3: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Password in the link given

Step 4: Download the AP PGCET 2022 Allotment Result for further reference

Those who have been considered for the allotment procedure need to download the provisional admission letter from the website and report to the allotted venue for the document verification process. For the admission, procedure candidates must make sure that they carry with them all relevant documents for the admission process along with copies of the original documents.

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Allotment Result Released, Check at kea.kar.nic.in