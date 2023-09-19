AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Complete Schedule Here

AP PGCET Counselling 2023: Andhra University will close the counselling registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply on the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. It is advised to register before the last date as the authorities may not provide any extensions.

Candidates will be granted admission to various postgraduate programmes in Andhra Pradesh via AP PGCET Counselling 2023. These include MSc, MCJ, MA, MCom, MJMC, MLibISc, MSc Tech, MEd, MPEd, etc.

Meanwhile, aspirants from the OC and BC must pay a registration fee of Rs 700, while those from the SC, ST, and PH have to pay Rs 500.

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Event Date Registration ends September 20, 2023 Online certificate verification deadline September 22, 2023 Exercising of Web Options September 20 to 24, 2023 Change of Web Options September 25, 2023 Seat Allotment September 27, 2023, after 6 pm Reporting at colleges September 29, 2023 Class work begins September 29, 2023,

Documents Required for AP PGCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

AP PGCET scorecard

Registration form print with locked choices

Class 10th mark sheet and certificate

Class 12th mark sheet and certificate

DOB certificate

Qualifying degree certificate.

Passport size photo

Residence certificate

Transfer certificate

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC with NCL)

Character certificate

AP PGCET 2023: Certificate Verification for Special Category

The university will hold the certificate verification for special categories physically on September 21 and 22, 2023. “ Special category candidates such as. PH, CAP, NCC, sports, the certificate verification will be done physically at HLC, Andhra Loyola College, Sentini Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada” an official statement from the university reads.

