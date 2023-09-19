  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Complete Schedule Here

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Complete Schedule Here

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 registrations will end tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check steps to apply here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 17:45 IST
AP PGCET Counselling 2023
AP PGCET Counselling 2023

AP PGCET Counselling 2023: Andhra University will close the counselling registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) tomorrow: September 20, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the exam can apply on the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. It is advised to register before the last date as the authorities may not provide any extensions. 

Candidates will be granted admission to various postgraduate programmes in Andhra Pradesh via AP PGCET Counselling 2023. These include MSc, MCJ, MA, MCom, MJMC, MLibISc, MSc Tech, MEd, MPEd, etc. 

Meanwhile, aspirants from the OC and BC must pay a registration fee of Rs 700, while those from the SC, ST, and PH have to pay Rs 500.

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Event

Date

Registration ends

September 20, 2023

Online certificate verification deadline

September 22, 2023

Exercising of Web Options

September 20 to 24, 2023

Change of Web Options

September 25, 2023

Seat Allotment

September 27, 2023, after 6 pm

Reporting at colleges

September 29, 2023

Class work begins

September 29, 2023,

Documents Required for AP PGCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

  • AP PGCET scorecard
  • Registration form print with locked choices
  • Class 10th mark sheet and certificate
  • Class 12th mark sheet and certificate
  • DOB certificate
  • Qualifying degree certificate.
  • Passport size photo
  • Residence certificate
  • Transfer certificate
  • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC with NCL)
  • Character certificate

AP PGCET 2023: Certificate Verification for Special Category 

The university will hold the certificate verification for special categories physically on September 21 and 22, 2023. “ Special category candidates such as. PH, CAP, NCC, sports, the certificate verification will be done physically at HLC, Andhra Loyola College, Sentini Hospital Road, Veterinary Colony, Vijayawada” an official statement from the university reads.

Also Read: TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Registration Begins Tomorrow; Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023