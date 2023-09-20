AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply Soon at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the counselling registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) today: September 20, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates will be offered admission to various postgraduate programmes in Andhra Pradesh via AP PGCET Counselling 2023. Applicants from the OC and BC must pay a registration fee of Rs 700, while those from the SC, ST, and PH have to pay Rs 500.

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Event Date Registration ends September 20, 2023 Online certificate verification deadline September 22, 2023 Exercising of Web Options September 20 to 24, 2023 Change of Web Options September 25, 2023 Seat Allotment September 27, 2023, after 6 pm Reporting at colleges September 29, 2023 Class work begins September 29, 2023,

How to Register for AP PGCET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for AP PGCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

AP PGCET scorecard Qualifying degree certificate Registration form print with locked choices Class 12th mark sheet and certificate Class 10th mark sheet and certificate Passport size photo DOB certificate Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC with NCL) Character certificate Residence certificate Transfer certificate

