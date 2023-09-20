  1. Home
AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply Soon at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 registrations will end today. Interested candidates must apply on the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check required documents here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 20, 2023 15:13 IST
AP PGCET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the counselling registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) today: September 20, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates will be offered admission to various postgraduate programmes in Andhra Pradesh via AP PGCET Counselling 2023. Applicants from the OC and BC must pay a registration fee of Rs 700, while those from the SC, ST, and PH have to pay Rs 500.

AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Event

Date

Registration ends

September 20, 2023

Online certificate verification deadline

September 22, 2023

Exercising of Web Options

September 20 to 24, 2023

Change of Web Options

September 25, 2023

Seat Allotment

September 27, 2023, after 6 pm

Reporting at colleges

September 29, 2023

Class work begins

September 29, 2023,

How to Register for AP PGCET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for AP PGCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

AP PGCET scorecard

Qualifying degree certificate

Registration form print with locked choices

Class 12th mark sheet and certificate

Class 10th mark sheet and certificate

Passport size photo

DOB certificate

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC with NCL)

Character certificate

Residence certificate

Transfer certificate

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
