AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Today; Apply Soon at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the counselling registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) today: September 20, 2023. Candidates can apply on the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates will be offered admission to various postgraduate programmes in Andhra Pradesh via AP PGCET Counselling 2023. Applicants from the OC and BC must pay a registration fee of Rs 700, while those from the SC, ST, and PH have to pay Rs 500.
AP PGCET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Registration ends
|
September 20, 2023
|
Online certificate verification deadline
|
September 22, 2023
|
Exercising of Web Options
|
September 20 to 24, 2023
|
Change of Web Options
|
September 25, 2023
|
Seat Allotment
|
September 27, 2023, after 6 pm
|
Reporting at colleges
|
September 29, 2023
|
Class work begins
|
September 29, 2023,
How to Register for AP PGCET Counselling 2023?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website: pgcet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for AP PGCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
|
AP PGCET scorecard
|
Qualifying degree certificate
|
Registration form print with locked choices
|
Class 12th mark sheet and certificate
|
Class 10th mark sheet and certificate
|
Passport size photo
|
DOB certificate
|
Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC with NCL)
|
Character certificate
|
Residence certificate
|
Transfer certificate
