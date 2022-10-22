AP PGCET Counselling Registration 2022 Begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Register Till 29 Oct

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa released the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling registration form today on 22nd October. The candidates can register for AP PGCET counselling till 29th October in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for AP PGCET counselling registration 2022. Along with this, the officials have also started the online certificate verification of AP PGCET. The last date for the same is 30th October 2022.

AP PGCET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates AP PGCET Counselling registration 22nd October 2022 Last date to apply 29th October 2022 Exercising AP PGCET web options 30th October to 3rd November 2022 AP PGCET seat allotment 5th November 2022

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Official Notification

As per the official notification released, it has been stated - “Qualified and eligible candidates of APPGCET-2022 are informed to participate in web counselling for the seats available in the first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech. etc.,) in the academic year 2022-23 offered by Andhra Pradesh state funded universities and their constituent, affiliated colleges including minority educational institutions.”

Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET)

The authorities conducted Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET) on the 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th and 11th for admission into various postgraduate courses including - M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech, etc. These PG courses are offered by Andhra Pradesh state-funded universities and their affiliated colleges.

Also Read: KCET Mock Seat Allotment Result 2022 Declared at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link To Check Karnataka CET Allotment List Here