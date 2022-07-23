AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key Objection Date Extended Till Tomorrow, Raise Challenges Online at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key Objection Date Extended: As per the latest update, the AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Window Date has been extended by APSCHE. The Council has decided to give one more day to the candidates who have appeared for the AP PGECET 2022 and want to raise an objection or challenge against the answer key released by the authorities. The official notification shared on the portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in reads that “Objections will be received from 21-07-2022 05:00 PM to 24-07-2022 05:00 PM.” Like application process and admit cards, the AP PGECET 2022 answer key challenge option has also been made available to the candidates online via the official portal - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key Objection Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to raise Objection/Challenge against AP PGECET Answer Key 2022?

To raise an objection against the model answer key released for the AP PGECET 2022 Examination, candidates need to log onto the official portal of the examination - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, candidate will find different CETs held and managed by APSCHE, from the list find and click on link for AP PGECET 2022. Now, you will be taken to a dedicated portal for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, PGECET 2022 website.

On this website, you will find a link for ‘Key Objections’. Clicking on it will take you to a login page with input fields for Registration Number, PGECET Hall Ticket Number and Mobile Number. After entering these details, you will see list of questions and the answers for them as suggested in AP PGECET 2022 Answer Key. From here, candidates can raise a challenge/objection and submit the requisite proof for the same. In the final step, submit the objection and take printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

