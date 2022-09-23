AP PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations to close today, Apply at apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET 2022 Counselling Registrations: AP PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration window to close today. Students who have qualified the AP PGECET 2022 examinations and are eligible for the counselling procedure can complete the registrations for the counselling process until today.

The link for students to complete the AP PGECET 2022 Registrations is available on the official website of APSCHE - pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. To complete the registrations candidates need to first visit the website and enter the details in the link provided.

AP PGECET 2022 Registrations

AP PGECET 2022 Counselling Registration Details

AP PGECET 2022 Counselling registration link is available on the official counselling portal. To register for the AP PGECET 2022 counseling process, candidates are required to login using AP PGECET 2022 application number and date of birth on the official website.

Students are also required to upload the documents for the document verification process which will be conducted after the registrations. After completing the registrations candidates can continue with the option entry process which will be available until September 25, 2022, on the official website. The AP PGECET 2022 Seat allotment Result will be published on September 28, 2022.

Candidates who are allotted seats the allotment round are required to download the allotment letter which will be provided on the official website and report to the allotted colleges for admission procedures. The allotment will be conducted based on the options entered by the students in the option entry process.

