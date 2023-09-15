AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Web Option Window Closes Tomorrow, Allotment On September 20

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: Sri Venkateshwara University will close the AP PGECET 2023 option entry window tomorrow, September 16, 2023. The web option entry process began on September 8, 2023. Those who have registered for the AP PGECET 2023 counselling process can visit the official counselling portal to complete the web options entry process.

Along with submitting the choices for AP PGECET 2023 allotment, candidates will also be able to make changes to the options entered. Based on the web options, the allotment result will be released on September 20, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can report for admissions from September 20 to 27, 2023.

The AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry link is available on the official counselling portal - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Candidates participating in the counselling round can also enter the web options for counselling through the link given here.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Web Options - Click Here

Steps to Complete AP PGECET 2023 Web Options Entry

The AP PGECET 2023 web options entry process is conducted for allotment purposes. Candidates applying for the seat allotment process can follow the steps given here to enter the choices for the allotment process.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal for AP PGECET 2023

Step 2: Click on the web option entry link

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Allotment

The AP PGECET 2023 counselling allotment result will be announced on September 20, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the AP PGECET 2023 counselling allotment process can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process.

Also Read: NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Cutoff Details Here