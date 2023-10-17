AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment Results Today, Link To Be Available After 11 AM

AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Allotment: AP PGECET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result will be announced today. The results which were to be announced on October 16, 2023, were delayed to today, October 17, 2023. According to the official notification, the results will be available on the official website after 11 a.m. Candidates eagerly waiting for the announcement of the AP PGECET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment results can visit the official counselling website to check their results.

Once released, candidates can check their results by entering the hall ticket number and password. Those allotted seats in the phase 2 counselling process are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissions. The last date for students to complete the admission process is October 20, 2023.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result will be available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Candidates can also check the results through the direct link given here.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Allotment Result - Link to be Available Soon

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Allotment Result

The AP PGECET 2023 counselling phase 2 allotment result will be announced on the official website today. Students who have applied for the allotment round can check the results by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2023 counselling

Step 2: Click on the phase 2 allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and password in the link provided

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the AP PGECET 2023 counselling allotment result for further reference

Also Read: Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today, Get PDF Link Here