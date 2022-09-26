AP PGECET Counselling 2022: APSCHE To Close Web Option Selection Window Today at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) counselling 2022. As per the schedule released, today is the last date for AP PGECET web option selection entry. Candidates who are yet to select web options must do it soon at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

To complete the web option selection process for AP PGECET counselling 2022, candidates have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. They must also note that once the data is saved and submitted, they will not be able to edit it.

AP PGECET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry - Check Here (Available Now)

How To Complete AP PGECET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry?

As per the released details on the official website, candidates have been advised to print their application form before selecting the AP PGECET option entry. To complete the Andhra Pradesh PGECET counselling web options entry, candidates have to visit the official website - pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Login with application number and date of birth and select the web options as per their choices.

Also, candidates must save the options and go through the web option page to add/modify the option to change the order of sequence before the last date. They must keep in mind that, data once frozen cannot be edited later. If the exercised options are saved and not frozen, the last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats.

About Andhra Pradesh Post Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET)

The Andhra Pradesh Post Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) is conducted for admission into MTech courses offered by the participating institutions of the state. Candidates are selected based on qualifying in the Andhra Pradesh PGECET exam and GATE exam. Also, the GATE qualified candidates are exempted from appearing for the AP PG entrance examination and are eligible for direct admissions.