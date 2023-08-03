AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule Released, Register from August 26

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the schedule of AP PGECET counselling 2023, in online mode. Qualified and eligible candidates of AP PGECET 2023 can register themselves for the counselling by filling out the registration form at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the counselling registrations will start from August 26, 2023. The last date to submit the AP PGECET counselling application form is August 31, 2023. Candidates need to make the payment of counselling fee after uploading the necessary documents in the registration form to get admission into M.Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses.



AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the counselling schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Web counselling registration and uploading of certificates August 26 to 31, 2023 Online Certificate Verification August 27 to September 6, 2023 Web Options September 8 to 11, 2023 Change of Web options September 12, 2023 Allotment of seats September 15, 2023 Last date of Reporting September 23, 2023

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Fees

Candidates are required to submit a non-refundable registration fee in online mode. They can check the fee details below:



Category Amount OC/BC Rs 1000 SC/ST Rs 500

Documents required for AP PGECET 2023 counselling

Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents at the time of the counselling registrations. Check the list of documents below:

APPGECET-2023 Rank Card and APPGECET-2023 Hall Ticket Residence certificate Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate and Memorandum of marks of qualifying exam Transfer Certificate Memo of SSC or its equivalent Income Certificate / House hold card (white) / Ration card Study Certificate form 10th class to Graduation EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable Integrated community certificate issued by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates Local Status Certificate

Also Read: JNU UG Admission 2023: First Allocation List on August 8

