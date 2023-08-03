AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule Released, Register from August 26

  1. Home
AP PGECET Counselling 2023: APSCHE has issued the dates of AP PGECET counselling process. Qualified and eligible candidates of AP PGECET 2023 can register themselves for the counselling from August 26, 2023, by filling out the registration form at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 3, 2023 18:02 IST
AP PGECET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the schedule of AP PGECET counselling 2023, in online mode. Qualified and eligible candidates of AP PGECET 2023 can register themselves for the counselling by filling out the registration form at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the counselling registrations will start from August 26, 2023. The last date to submit the AP PGECET counselling application form is August 31, 2023. Candidates need to make the payment of counselling fee after uploading the necessary documents in the registration form to get admission into M.Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the counselling schedule in the table below:

Events 

Dates

Web counselling registration and uploading of certificates

August 26 to 31, 2023

Online Certificate Verification

August 27 to September 6, 2023

Web Options

September 8 to 11, 2023

Change of Web options

September 12, 2023

Allotment of seats

September 15, 2023

Last date of Reporting

September 23, 2023

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Fees

Candidates are required to submit a non-refundable registration fee in online mode. They can check the fee details below:

Category

Amount

OC/BC

Rs 1000

SC/ST

Rs 500

Documents required for AP PGECET 2023 counselling

Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents at the time of the counselling registrations. Check the list of documents below:

APPGECET-2023 Rank Card and APPGECET-2023 Hall Ticket

Residence certificate 

Provisional Certificate / Degree Certificate and Memorandum of marks of qualifying exam

Transfer Certificate

Memo of SSC or its equivalent

Income Certificate / House hold card (white) / Ration card

Study Certificate form 10th class to Graduation

EWS Certificate issued by Tahsildar, if applicable

Integrated community certificate issued by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates

Local Status Certificate

