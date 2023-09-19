  1. Home
AP PGECET Web Options Entry Ends Today; Seat Allotment on Sept 23

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 web option entry will be closed today. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences at pgecet-sche-aptonline.in.

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 11:39 IST
AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will close the web options entry window for the Andhra Pradesh Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) today: September 19, 2023. Candidates must fill in their college and course preferences on the official website: pgecet-sche-aptonline.in.

According to the AP PGECET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can change their web options on September 20, 2023. The seat allotment result will be declared on September 23, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Web option entry last date

September 19, 2023

Change of Web Options

September 20, 2023

Seat Allotment Result

September 23, 2023

Last Date for Reporting

September 30, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in AP PGECET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche-aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the web options entry link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: Now, enter the courses and colleges preferred 

Step 5: Check details carefully and save them

Documents Required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket

GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card

SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet

Study Certificate from Class 10th to Graduation

Integrated Community Certificate 

Residence certificate

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate 


