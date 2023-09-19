AP PGECET Web Options Entry Ends Today; Seat Allotment on Sept 23

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati will close the web options entry window for the Andhra Pradesh Post-graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) today: September 19, 2023. Candidates must fill in their college and course preferences on the official website: pgecet-sche-aptonline.in.

According to the AP PGECET Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can change their web options on September 20, 2023. The seat allotment result will be declared on September 23, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Web option entry last date September 19, 2023 Change of Web Options September 20, 2023 Seat Allotment Result September 23, 2023 Last Date for Reporting September 30, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in AP PGECET Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche-aptonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the web options entry link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: Now, enter the courses and colleges preferred

Step 5: Check details carefully and save them

Documents Required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of a few mandatory files below:

GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket GATE/GPAT/AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet Study Certificate from Class 10th to Graduation Integrated Community Certificate Residence certificate Transfer Certificate Income Certificate



Also Read: TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Admission Dates Out, Check Schedule Here





.

.