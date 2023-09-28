AP PGECET Phase 2 Registrations Begin Today, Web Options Entry From October 7

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the phase 2 registration process today. According to the schedule given on the official website, the last date for students to complete their registrations is October 5, 2023. Students eligible to apply for the second counselling round can complete the registration process through the link given here.

As per the official notification released, qualified ans eligible candidates of AP PGECET 2023 are advised to participate in the web counselling for admissions to the M.Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses offered in colleges across the state. The counselling process will be conducted in the online mode only.

AP PGECET 2023 phase 2 counselling registration window is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Students can also register for the AP PGECET phase 2 counselling through the direct link given below.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Registration - Click Here

AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Schedule

Particulars Date Web counselling registration and uploading of certificates September 28 to October 5, 2023 Online certificate verification September 29 to October 6, 2023 Web options October 7 to 8, 2023 Change of web options October 9, 2023 Allotment of seats October 16, 2023 Last date of reporting October 20, 2023

AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Registration

The registration process for phase 2 counselling is being conducted in online mode. Eligible candidates participating in the second round of counselling can follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official AP PGECET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the phase 2 counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Fill out the phase 2 application and submit the application fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

