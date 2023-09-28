AP PGECET Phase 2 Registrations Begin Today, Web Options Entry From October 7

  1. Home
AP PGECET 2023 phase 2 registration begin today. Candidates eligible to apply for the second round counselling can register through the link given here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 28, 2023 10:02 IST
AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the phase 2 registration process today. According to the schedule given on the official website, the last date for students to complete their registrations is October 5, 2023. Students eligible to apply for the second counselling round can complete the registration process through the link given here. 

As per the official notification released, qualified ans eligible candidates of AP PGECET 2023 are advised to participate in the web counselling for admissions to the M.Tech / M.Pharmacy / Pharm.D (PB) courses offered in colleges across the state. The counselling process will be conducted in the online mode only.

AP PGECET 2023 phase 2 counselling registration window is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Students can also register for the AP PGECET phase 2 counselling through the direct link given below. 

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Registration - Click Here

AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Schedule

Particulars

Date

Web counselling registration  and uploading of certificates

September 28 to  October 5, 2023

Online certificate verification

September 29 to October 6, 2023

Web options

October 7 to 8, 2023

Change of web options

October 9, 2023

Allotment of seats

October 16, 2023

Last date of reporting 

October 20, 2023

AP PGECET 2023 Phase 2 Registration

The registration process for phase 2 counselling is being conducted in online mode. Eligible candidates participating in the second round of counselling can follow the steps given here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official AP PGECET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the phase 2 counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth 

Step 4: Fill out the phase 2 application and submit the application fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

