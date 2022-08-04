AP PGECET Result 2022 (Declared): Andhra Pradesh PGECET Rank Card Released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET Result 2022: As per updates, Sri Venkateswara University has announced the result for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 today in online mode. Candidates can check their AP PGECET rank card 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To download the Andhra Pradesh PGECET result, candidates will have to use their registration number, hall ticket number and password/date of birth.

They must note that the AP PGECET 2022 rank card will include the score and rank secured by the candidate in the examination. The authorities are also expected to release a general AP PGECET 2022 merit rank soon in the form of a pdf file on the official web portal.

How To Check and Download AP PGECET Result 2022?

Andhra Pradesh PGCET was conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE). The result has been declared in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check the PGECET result of Andhra Pradesh. Go through the steps to know how to check and download AP PGECET result 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2 - Now, click on the - Download Result or Rank card link.

Step 3 - Enter the valid credentials - hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Click on the - view rank card or result button.

Step 5 - The AP PGECET rank card or result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Download the result and rank card as a pdf file and take a printout of the same.

What After the Announcement of AP PGECET Result 2022?

All the qualified candidates will get admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering or Pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022- 2023. Sri Venkateswara University conducted the AP PGECET 2022 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE).

