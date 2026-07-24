AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Final Phase Option Entry Extended to July 24, Enter Choices at polycet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: The Commissionerate of Higher Education has extended the window for students to enter their choices for AP POLYCET 2026 final phase allotment. According to the notification issued, the last date for students to enter the choices for the final phase of seat allotment is July 24, 2026,

Earlier, the last date for students to submit their choices for the final phase of allotment was extended to July 23, 2026. Candidates have now been provided with one more day to enter their choices for the final phase of allotment.

A revised notification containing the dates for the announcement of the AP POLYCET 2026 final seat allotment result will be issued soon. After the option entry window closes, the choices will be processed, after which the final allotment result will be issued. Students can visit the candidate login window to check their allotment status. Candidates allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges with all the relevant documents for admissions.