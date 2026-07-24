AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Final Phase Option Entry Extended to July 24, Enter Choices at polycet.ap.gov.in
AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 final phase option entry window extended. The last date to apply is July 24. Candidates can enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment
AP POLYCET Counselling 2026: The Commissionerate of Higher Education has extended the window for students to enter their choices for AP POLYCET 2026 final phase allotment. According to the notification issued, the last date for students to enter the choices for the final phase of seat allotment is July 24, 2026,
Earlier, the last date for students to submit their choices for the final phase of allotment was extended to July 23, 2026. Candidates have now been provided with one more day to enter their choices for the final phase of allotment.
A revised notification containing the dates for the announcement of the AP POLYCET 2026 final seat allotment result will be issued soon. After the option entry window closes, the choices will be processed, after which the final allotment result will be issued. Students can visit the candidate login window to check their allotment status. Candidates allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges with all the relevant documents for admissions.
AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Option Entry
The link for students to enter the choices for the final phase of seat allotment is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP POLYCET
Step 2: Click on the login window
Step 3: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 4: Review the choices entered
Step 5: Save and submit
AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result
The link for candidates to check their final phase allotment status will be available online. After the option entry process, candidates must log in to check their individual allotment status. Those allotted seats need to report to the colleges for admissions with all the necessary documents.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.