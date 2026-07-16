AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Phase 2 Registration Begin Today at polycet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET counselling final phase registration window opens today. As per the detailed notification issued, candidates who have not registered for phase 1 of counselling can visit the official website and complete the online registration certificate verification and fee payment process for the final phase of counselling.

The window for students to register for the final phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling is available at polycet.ap.gov.in. The last date for candidates to apply for the final phase of counselling is July 18, 2026.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Schedule: Final Phase Important Dates

The registration and certification verification process begins today. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the final phase of counselling here.