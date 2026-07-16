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AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Phase 2 Registration Begin Today at polycet.ap.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:24 IST

AP POLYCET 2026 final phase registration begins today, Candidates participating in round 2 of counselling must visit the official website to apply.

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Phase 2 Registration
AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Phase 2 Registration
Register for Result Updates

AP POLYCET counselling final phase registration window opens today. As per the detailed notification issued, candidates who have not registered for phase 1 of counselling can visit the official website and complete the online registration certificate verification and fee payment process for the final phase of counselling. 

The window for students to register for the final phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling is available at polycet.ap.gov.in. The last date for candidates to apply for the final phase of counselling is July 18, 2026.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Schedule: Final Phase Important Dates

The registration and certification verification process begins today. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the final phase of counselling here.

Event

Dates

Online Certificates Verification & Fee Payment

(Candidate Registration)

July 16, 2026 to July 18, 2026

Certificates Verification at notified Help Line

centres (HLCs) whose certificates are not

verified online or need any change/update

July 16, 2026 to July 19, 2026

Exercising the Web-Options by the registered

and eligible Candidates

July 16, 2026 to July 20, 2026

Change of Web-Options

July 21, 2026

Release of seat allotments

July 24, 2026 (After 6:00 PM)

Self-Reporting and Reporting at college

July 25, 2026 to  July 29, 2026

AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Registration and Verification

The link for students to register for the final phase of the AP POLYCET counselling is on the official counselling website. Candidates participating in the counselling round can follow the steps given to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal of AP POLYCET

Step 2: Click on AP POLYCET Phase 2 registration

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Upload documents for verification

Step 5: Save the applications


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:24 IST

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