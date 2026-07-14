AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Counselling Starts July 16; Registration, Web Options, Seat Allotment Schedule
AP POLYCET has released the final counselling timetable on its official website. Candidates must complete the process till July 20, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
The Andhra Pradesh Department of Higher Education has started the final phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling for students seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can complete the counselling process by visiting the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. During this phase students need to pay the processing fee, get documents verified and fill their preference for college and course choice using the web options. Candidates who took part in the first round but want to try for a vacant seat in colleges such as Government Polytechnic College Visakhapatnam and other institutes can submit their fresh web options. Students who are already satisfied with the seat allotted in the previous rounds and have reported to their college should not take part in the final phase of counselling. The final round gives eligible candidates one more opportunity to secure admission to their preferred polytechnic course before the academic session begins. Read the article to know more details.
AP POLYCET 2026: Final Phase Counselling TimeTable
Candidates can check the important dates given below and mark their calendar in order to not miss any important event.
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Event
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Dates
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Online registration and fee payment starts
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July 16 to July 18, 2026
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Certificate verification at Help Line Centres (for candidates who need document verification or corrections)
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July 16 to July 19, 2026
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Choice filling (Web Options)
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July 16 to July 20, 2026
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Edit or change web options
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July 21, 2026
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Seat allotment result
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July 24, 2026
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Reporting at allotted college
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July 25 to July 29, 2026
Important Documents Needed for Counselling
Candidates who are appearing for the final phase of AP POLYCET counselling must keep the following list of documents ready with them for the document verification process.
- AP POLYCET Rank Card
- AP POLYCET Hall Ticket
- SSC Mark Memo
- Class 4th to Class 10th certificate
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Aadhaar Card
- Income Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- Minority Certificate (if applicable)
- Residence Certificate (for private candidates only)
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