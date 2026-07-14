AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Counselling Starts July 16; Registration, Web Options, Seat Allotment Schedule

The Andhra Pradesh Department of Higher Education has started the final phase of AP POLYCET 2026 counselling for students seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can complete the counselling process by visiting the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in. During this phase students need to pay the processing fee, get documents verified and fill their preference for college and course choice using the web options. Candidates who took part in the first round but want to try for a vacant seat in colleges such as Government Polytechnic College Visakhapatnam and other institutes can submit their fresh web options. Students who are already satisfied with the seat allotted in the previous rounds and have reported to their college should not take part in the final phase of counselling. The final round gives eligible candidates one more opportunity to secure admission to their preferred polytechnic course before the academic session begins. Read the article to know more details.