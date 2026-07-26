AP POLYCET 2026: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today: Check Allotment Status at polycet.ap.gov.in
The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the final phase of AP POLYCET 2026 seat allotment today. Check allocation at status at polycet.ap.gov.in.
The Department of Technical Education, DTE Andhra Pradesh is releasing AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, July 26, 2026. The allotment list will confirm the college and branch assigned to candidates who completed certificate verification, paid the counselling fees, and filled in their web options. The allotment is prepared on the basis of rank, reservation category, web options, and seat matrix.
The final phase allotment result is linked to the revised counselling schedule, and students who receive a seat must complete self-reporting online as well as reporting at the allotted college within the given timeline. According to the revised counselling schedule, this process will be held from July 27 to 29, 2026. Candidates who are waiting for their AP POLYCET final phase allotment can check the result on the official counselling website after logging in with their details. The result will show whether a seat has been allotted and will also help students on the next admission steps.
How to Check AP POLYCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result
Visit the official website: polycet.ap.gov.in
Click on the Final Phase AP POLYCET 2026 Seat Allotment link
Enter the required login details such as Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth
Submit the details to view the result
Download the allotment order and keep a copy for admission formalities.
What After AP POLYCET Final Phase Seat Allotment?
Once the seat allotment result is declared, candidates who are allotted a seat must complete online self-reporting and then report to the allotted college between July 27 and July 29, 2026. This step is mandatory for securing admission under the final phase counselling process.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.