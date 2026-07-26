AP POLYCET 2026: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Releasing Today: Check Allotment Status at polycet.ap.gov.in

The Department of Technical Education, DTE Andhra Pradesh is releasing AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, July 26, 2026. The allotment list will confirm the college and branch assigned to candidates who completed certificate verification, paid the counselling fees, and filled in their web options. The allotment is prepared on the basis of rank, reservation category, web options, and seat matrix.

The final phase allotment result is linked to the revised counselling schedule, and students who receive a seat must complete self-reporting online as well as reporting at the allotted college within the given timeline. According to the revised counselling schedule, this process will be held from July 27 to 29, 2026. Candidates who are waiting for their AP POLYCET final phase allotment can check the result on the official counselling website after logging in with their details. The result will show whether a seat has been allotted and will also help students on the next admission steps.