AP POLYCET 2026 Phase 2 Allotment at 6 PM Today, Download Status at polycet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase: The Commissionerate of Higher Education has issued a new date and time for the announcement of the POLYCET Phase 2 allotment result. According to the notification, the AP POLYCET Phase 2 seat allotment result will be declared at 6 PM today, July 27, 2026. Earlier, the allotment result was to be announced on July 26, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the final phase of counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment result.

Once released, candidates can download their allotment status using their credentials. The allotment status will include the course and college allotted to students. Those allotted seats must report to the colleges with the required documents.

AP POLYCET Phase 2 Allotment Result - Click Here (6 PM Today)