AP POLYCET 2026 Phase 2 Allotment at 6 PM Today, Download Status at polycet.ap.gov.in
AP POLYCET 2026 phase 2 allotment result will be announced at 6 PM today, July 27, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the final round must download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission and document verification
AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase: The Commissionerate of Higher Education has issued a new date and time for the announcement of the POLYCET Phase 2 allotment result. According to the notification, the AP POLYCET Phase 2 seat allotment result will be declared at 6 PM today, July 27, 2026. Earlier, the allotment result was to be announced on July 26, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the final phase of counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment result.
Once released, candidates can download their allotment status using their credentials. The allotment status will include the course and college allotted to students. Those allotted seats must report to the colleges with the required documents.
AP POLYCET Phase 2 Allotment Result - Click Here (6 PM Today)
Documents Required for POLYCET 2026 Phase 2 Admission
The AP POLYCET 2026 Phase 2 allotment result will be issued soon. Shortly after the result is announced, students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission and document verification. The list of documents required is provided below.
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AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket
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AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card
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SSC or Equivalent Marks Memo and Pass Certificate
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Transfer Certificate (TC)
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Study / Bonafide Certificates from Class 3 up to Class 10
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Valid ID proof
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Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority
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Income Certificate or White Ration Card for tuition fee reimbursement
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EWS Certificate for open category candidates claiming economic weaker section reservation
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Special Category Certificates including
AP POLYCET 2026 College-Wise Allotment
The AP POLYCET 2026 college-wise allotment result will be available on the official website. The college-wise allotment result will include the list of colleges with the details of the course and category of allotment.
The individual candidate allotment result will also be available in the candidate login. Students must log in with the AP POLYCET 2026 hall ticket number and password to check the allotment status.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.