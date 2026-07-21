AP POLYCET 2026 Web Options Entry Deadline Till July 23; Apply for Final Phase Counselling at polycet.ap.gov.in
The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Andhra Pradesh has extended the deadline for online web options entry till July 23, 2026. Candidates will be able to enter their options in order of preference on the counselling portal at polycet.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth.
AP POLYCET 2026: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Andhra Pradesh has extended the deadline for online web options entry till July 23, 2026. The official notification reads, “Option Entry has been extended up to 23.07.2026.” Concurrently, the final phase of counselling is ongoing, with candidates getting an extension to submit their college and course preferences online.
Candidates will be able to enter their options in order of preference on the counselling portal at polycet.ap.gov.in. The hall ticket number and date of birth are the log in credentials. The final allotment list will be made on the basis of the candidate's merit, category and preferences for the allotment of seats.
How to enter AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Web Options?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to complete the AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Web Options online:
- Visit the official website at polycet.ap.gov.in.
- Click on the ' Login' tab.
- Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth to login.
- In the dashboard, view the list of available colleges and programmes.
- Select the preferred colleges and courses in the order of preference.
- Review and lock the final entered choices.
- Download the option entry slip for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - AP POLYCET 2026 Web Options Entry
AP POLYCET Web Counselling 2026 Schedule
Candidates will need to check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to AP POLYCET Web Counselling 2026:
|ACTIVITY
|DATES
|Online Certificates Verification & Fee Payment (Candidate Registration)
|July 16 - 18, 2026
|Certificates Verification at notified Help Line centres (HLCs) whose certificates are not verified online or need any change/update (Day wise Rank schedule distribution to attend HLC are mentioned in Annexure which is placed on the website)
|July 16 - 19, 2026
|Exercising the Web-Options by the registered and eligible Candidates
|July 16 - 20, 2026
|Change of Web-Options
|July 23, 2026 (updated)
|Release of seat allotments
|July 24, 2026
|Self-Reporting and Reporting at college
|July 25 - 29, 2026
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.