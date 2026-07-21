AP POLYCET 2026 Web Options Entry Deadline Till July 23; Apply for Final Phase Counselling at polycet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET 2026: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Andhra Pradesh has extended the deadline for online web options entry till July 23, 2026. The official notification reads, “Option Entry has been extended up to 23.07.2026.” Concurrently, the final phase of counselling is ongoing, with candidates getting an extension to submit their college and course preferences online.

Candidates will be able to enter their options in order of preference on the counselling portal at polycet.ap.gov.in. The hall ticket number and date of birth are the log in credentials. The final allotment list will be made on the basis of the candidate's merit, category and preferences for the allotment of seats.

How to enter AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Web Options?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to complete the AP POLYCET Counselling 2026 Web Options online: