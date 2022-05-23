AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022 Released at polycetap.nic.in, Know When Where & How to Download Here

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: As per the latest updates, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada has issued the hall ticket for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download their AP POLYCET admit card from the official website - polycet.ap.nic.in or from manabadi.co.in. To download the Andhra Pradesh POLYCET hall ticket, candidates will have to use their class 10th hall ticket number, 10th passing year and captcha code. Also, a direct link to download the admit card has been provided below -

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

When and Where To Download the AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022?

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) admit card is available to download for all the candidates who have registered successfully. They can get their Andhra Pradesh POLYCET hall ticket only in online mode. Candidates can download the AP POLYCET hall ticket from the official website - polycet.ap.nic.in. Apart from this, they can also be able to download their AP POLYCET hall ticket from manabadi.co.in.

How To Download AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022?

To download the AP POLYCET 2022 admit card, candidates will have to visit the official website. On the homepage, click on the link - Print Hall Ticket. Now, on the login page - enter the Mobile number or AP SSC hall ticket number and 10th passing year. The AP POLYCET hall ticket 2022 will now be displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future references.

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022

The AP POLYCET 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted on 29th May. The exam will be of 2 hours duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry of X Class (S.S.C.) Examination, May - 2022 as prescribed by AP State Board. The Question paper consists of 120 multiple-choice questions and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

AP POLYCET is conducted for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.

