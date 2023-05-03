AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the admit card for AP POLYCET today i.e. May 3, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download their hall tickets from the official website i.e. polycetap.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access it.

A candidate who has passed/appeared for the SSC Board of Examination or its equivalent can apply for the exam. According to the official schedule, AP POLYCET Exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2023. It will be conducted in a paper and pen-based mode. Candidates must carry the AP POLYCET hall ticket 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside.

How to Download AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023?

Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming exam can access the admit card on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Print hall ticket tab from home screen

Step 3: Now, enter the tenth exam hall ticket no. and appear year

Step 4: Click on view and print hall ticket

Step 5: The AP POLYCET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for future reference

AP POLYCET Exam 2023

The exam will be conducted in offline mode and have a duration of 2 hours. The paper will be consisting of 120 objective-type questions with a choice of 4 responses for each question with only one correct response (50 Questions in Mathematics, 40 Questions in Physics & 30 Questions in Chemistry).

