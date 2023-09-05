AP POLYCET seat allotment result 2023 for final phase releases at appolycet.nic.in, check list of documents required

  1. Home
AP POLYCET Counselling 2023: DTE has released the seat allotment result for the final phase of Andhra Pradesh POLYCET. Candidates can check the allotment list online at appolycet.nic.in through AP POLYCET candidate login. Know details here

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 12:03 IST
AP POLYCET Counselling 2023: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the final phase seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) online. Candidates can check the allotment list at appolycet.nic.in. They can download their AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment order final phase through candidate login by using hall ticket number and password. 

The selected candidates have to confirm their admission by self-reporting online. Later, they also have to report to their allotted college. The last date for the admission confirmation is September 7, 2023. If the candidates fail to confirm their admission before the final date, then their AP POLYCET allotment will be cancelled.

AP POLYCET 2023 Allotment Order Final Phase - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AP POLYCET Counselling 2023 Admission Dates 

Allotment of seats is done based on the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability. Those allotted AP POLYCET seats can check the table below to know dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Self-reporting and reporting at college

September 4 to 7, 2023

Last date for self-reporting and reporting at college

September 7, 2023

How to download the AP POLYCET final phase seat allotment 2023 result? 

Candidates can check their seat allotment order by logging through the POLYCET candidate’s login. Those who have been allotted seats, have to download their AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment letters by following the steps provided below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: appolycet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP POLYCET candidate’s login

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and password 

Step 5: The seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the allotment order and print it out for future use

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Final Phase 

AP POLYCET seat allotment is done based on the candidate’s rank, preferences and seat availability. Once, candidates have downloaded their AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment letters, they will have to report to the allotted college first by self-reporting (Online system) and after this physically. After downloading the AP POLYCET 2023 seat allotment order, the candidates are advised to check the details carefully. In case of any mistakes, the candidates are advised to contact the authorities immediately.

Documents required for verification during final phase of AP POLYCET 2023 Counselling

Candidates are required to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification during counselling: 

  • AP POLYCET Rank Card 
  • AP POLYCET hall ticket 
  • Marksheets of SSC 
  • Study/Bonafide certificate from Class III to X
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Income Certificate from Mandal Revenue Officer
  • PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)
  • Transfer certificate 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
