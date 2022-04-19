AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022 Released at bse.ap.gov.in, Get Download Link Here

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022: As per the latest updates, the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC public exam hall ticket today. The school principals must download school-wise AP SSC hall tickets from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. They need to use their school login credentials such as - Username: School Code and Password: maintained by the school.

The school headmaster will be responsible to provide AP SSC admit card to the students of their respective schools, duly attested by them. The AP SSC examination will begin on 27th April 2022. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12: 45 pm.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022?

All school principals are required to download school-wise NR and hall tickets from the official website by using their school login (Username: School Code and Password: Maintained by the School). Go through the steps to know how to download Andhra Pradesh 10th admit card -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link - School Wise NR & Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination-April/May 2022.

Step 3 - Enter Username, Password and login

Step 4 - The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Download AP 10th hall ticket 2022 and take a hard copy.

Check AP SSC Hall Ticket PDF Notice Here

Duly Attested AP SSC Hall Ticket 2022

As per a notice released, the headmaster should give hall tickets to the students of their respective schools duly attested by them. In the case of a disagreement regarding the picture image of a student printed incorrectly on the AP SSC 2022 hall ticket, the Head Master must affix the correct photo of the student on the hall ticket and provide it to the relevant student after attestation.

Every year, more than 6 lakh students appear for the Andhra Pradesh SSC exams. The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams will be held from 27th April. The last paper will be conducted on 9th May 2022. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from 2nd to 13th May 2022.

