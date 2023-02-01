    APOSS 2023: SSC and Inter Exam Schedule Released, Check Details Here

    APOSS timetable 2023 has been published for SSC and Inter examinations on the official webpage. All students can view and download the exam timetable in order to know about their respective exam dates and prepare accordingly. Exams for both Classes 10 and 12 exams will begin in the week of April 2023. Go through the complete exam schedule mentioned below for your reference.

    APOSS 2023 SSC and Inter Examination Schedule Published

    APOSS 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has officially released the complete timetable for SSC or Class 10 and intermediate or Class 12 exams to be held in the year 2023. According to the latest notification, the APOSS exams for Classes 10 & 12 will be conducted from April 3, 2023. 

    Students can check the APOSS timetable 2023 on the official website. The exam timings for the AP Open Inter and SSC exams will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The first SSC exam will be held for Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya, and Tamil languages while the first Inter exam will be conducted for Hindi, Telugu, and Urdu subjects.
    APOSS SSC & Inter Exam Timetable 2023 - Download Here

    APOSS Exam Schedule 2023

    Please refer to the following table for the detailed timetable of the SSC and Inter examinations that will be continued for 7 days and carefully note down the dates for your 2023 exams. 

    S.No.

    Exam Dates

    Class 10

    Intermediate

    Day 1 

    April 3, 2023 (Monday)

    205 - Telugu,

    206 - Urdu,

    208 - Kannada,

    233 - Oriya,

    237 - Tamil

    301 - Hindi,

    305 - Telugu,

    306 - Urdu

    Day 2

    April 6, 2023 (Thursday)

    201 - Hindi

    314 - Biology

    319 - Commerical/ Business Law

    321 - Home Science

    Day 3

    April 8, 2023 (Saturday)

    202 - English

    302 - English

    Day 4

    April 10, 2023 (Monday)

    211 - Mathematics

    223 - Indian Culture and Heritage

    311 - Mathematics

    315 - History

    320 - Business Statistics

    Day 5

    April 13, 2023 (Thursday)

    212 - Science and Technology

    216 - Home Science

    312 - Physics

    317 - Political Science/ Civics

    328 - Psychology

    Day 6

    April 15, 2023 (Saturday)

    213 - Chemistry

    214 - Economics

    313 - Chemistry

    318 - Economics

    331 - Sociology

    Day 7

    April 17, 2023 (Monday)

    215 - Business Studies

    222 - Psychology and all Vocational subjects

    		  

    APOSS Practical Exams 2023

    The Practical Public Examinations for Intermediate General along with Vocational Cores will be held between April 18, 2023, and April 23, 2023. Please note the important exam instructions given below.

    1. On any of the above-mentioned dates, in case the Government declares it as a public or general holiday then the Public examinations will be conducted on the respective dates.
    2. If the examination is written in a subject / sub-subjects other than the subjects specified in the admit cards, such examinations will be cancelled.
    3. Correct question papers must be obtained at the examination centre. If the exam is written with any other question paper then the correct question paper will be cancelled. The student will be fully responsible for this.
    4. If any student appears in an examination centre other than the allocated examination centre, then his/her exam shall be cancelled.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
