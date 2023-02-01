APOSS 2023: SSC and Inter Exam Schedule Released, Check Details Here

APOSS 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society has officially released the complete timetable for SSC or Class 10 and intermediate or Class 12 exams to be held in the year 2023. According to the latest notification, the APOSS exams for Classes 10 & 12 will be conducted from April 3, 2023.

Students can check the APOSS timetable 2023 on the official website. The exam timings for the AP Open Inter and SSC exams will be from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The first SSC exam will be held for Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya, and Tamil languages while the first Inter exam will be conducted for Hindi, Telugu, and Urdu subjects.

APOSS SSC & Inter Exam Timetable 2023 - Download Here

APOSS Exam Schedule 2023

Please refer to the following table for the detailed timetable of the SSC and Inter examinations that will be continued for 7 days and carefully note down the dates for your 2023 exams.

S.No. Exam Dates Class 10 Intermediate Day 1 April 3, 2023 (Monday) 205 - Telugu, 206 - Urdu, 208 - Kannada, 233 - Oriya, 237 - Tamil 301 - Hindi, 305 - Telugu, 306 - Urdu Day 2 April 6, 2023 (Thursday) 201 - Hindi 314 - Biology 319 - Commerical/ Business Law 321 - Home Science Day 3 April 8, 2023 (Saturday) 202 - English 302 - English Day 4 April 10, 2023 (Monday) 211 - Mathematics 223 - Indian Culture and Heritage 311 - Mathematics 315 - History 320 - Business Statistics Day 5 April 13, 2023 (Thursday) 212 - Science and Technology 216 - Home Science 312 - Physics 317 - Political Science/ Civics 328 - Psychology Day 6 April 15, 2023 (Saturday) 213 - Chemistry 214 - Economics 313 - Chemistry 318 - Economics 331 - Sociology Day 7 April 17, 2023 (Monday) 215 - Business Studies 222 - Psychology and all Vocational subjects

APOSS Practical Exams 2023

The Practical Public Examinations for Intermediate General along with Vocational Cores will be held between April 18, 2023, and April 23, 2023. Please note the important exam instructions given below.

On any of the above-mentioned dates, in case the Government declares it as a public or general holiday then the Public examinations will be conducted on the respective dates. If the examination is written in a subject / sub-subjects other than the subjects specified in the admit cards, such examinations will be cancelled. Correct question papers must be obtained at the examination centre. If the exam is written with any other question paper then the correct question paper will be cancelled. The student will be fully responsible for this. If any student appears in an examination centre other than the allocated examination centre, then his/her exam shall be cancelled.

Also Read: JEE Advanced Data Reveals Top 1000 Rankers Prefer IIT Hyderabad, Indore, Check Details Here