Appearing Twice in Class 10, 12 Board Exams Not Mandatory: Dharmendra Pradhan

Board Exams: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stated that appearing for the class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be compulsory for students. This option is being introduced to reduce the stress from the fear of a single opportunity. He further said he has received positive feedback from students on the plan to conduct board exams twice a year.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August, board examinations will be held twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well and get an option to retain the best score.

Check PTI Tweet Here

PTI has tweeted on X, “Appearing for class 10, 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan” Check tweet below:

Appearing for class 10, 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2023

Reducing Exam Stress by Conducting Board Exams Twice

"The students will have the option of appearing for the (Classes 10 and 12 board) exams twice a year just like engineering entrance exam JEE. They can choose the best score... but it will be completely optional, no compulsion. The students often get stressed thinking they lost a year, their chance is gone or could have performed better... the option is being introduced to reduce the stress caused by the fear of single opportunity," Union Education Minister said. He also added, "If any student feels that he is completely prepared and is satisfied with the score in the first set of exams, he can choose not to appear for the next exams. Nothing will be mandatory."

Dummy Schools

The Union Minister also said the issue of 'dummy schools' cannot be ignored and the time has come to have a serious discussion about it. The number of such students is not very high as compared to the total number of students... the time has come to have serious discussions and deliberations on the subject," he said.

The minister said the Centre is working towards ensuring that students do not require coaching. NEET and JEE aspirants get admission in schools in their home states and move to Kota to attend coaching classes. They do not attend full-time schools and directly appear for the board exams. The issue of 'dummy schools' has been flagged by several experts who believe not attending school hinders students' personal growth and they often feel isolated and stressed.

Also Read: NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Revised; Check Physics, Chemistry, Biology Topics PDF Here