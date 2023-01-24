    APSCHE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Details Here

    Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the APSCHE 2023 Exam schedule for the various undergraduate and postgraduate entrance examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams in 2023 can check the complete schedule and other details here. 

    APSCHE 2023 Exam Schedule
    APSCHE 2023 Schedule: According to media reports the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the exam dates for the AP CET 2023 Exams. The dates have been announced in the local newspapers of Andhra Pradesh. Students who will be appearing for the APSCHE Entrance Examinations can check the complete schedule of the various entrance examinations here. 

    APSCHE has released the exam dates for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine (AP EAPCET), Law (AP LAWCET), Graduate Engineering (AP PGCET), Education (EdCET), M.B.A & M.C.A (AP ICET) and other entrance examinations. Those candidates who qualify or have qualified the Class 12 exams and want to secure admission for the undergraduate programmes can visit the official website of APSCHE to check the complete schedule of the various entrance examination. 

    The APSCHE examination schedule will be released on the official website of apsche.ap.gov.in. Detailed information regarding the APSCHE Entrance examinations will be available on the official website. 

    APSCHE Entrance Exam Schedule 2023

    Common entrance tests

    Exam dates

    AP EAPCET 2023

    May 15, 2023

    AP EAPCET MPC 2023

    May 15 to 22, 2023

    AP EAPCET BPC 2023

    May 23 to 25, 2023

    AP ECET 2023

    May 5, 2023

    AP EDCET 2023

    May 20, 2023

    AP ICET 2023

    May 25 to 26, 2023

    AP PGECET 2023

    May 28 to 30, 2023

    AP PGCET 2023

    June 6 to 10, 2023

    AP RCET 2023

    June 12 to 14, 2023

    AP LAWCET 2023

    May 20, 2023

