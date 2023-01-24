APSCHE 2023 Exam Schedule Released, Check Details Here

APSCHE 2023 Schedule: According to media reports the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has announced the exam dates for the AP CET 2023 Exams. The dates have been announced in the local newspapers of Andhra Pradesh. Students who will be appearing for the APSCHE Entrance Examinations can check the complete schedule of the various entrance examinations here.

APSCHE has released the exam dates for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medicine (AP EAPCET), Law (AP LAWCET), Graduate Engineering (AP PGCET), Education (EdCET), M.B.A & M.C.A (AP ICET) and other entrance examinations. Those candidates who qualify or have qualified the Class 12 exams and want to secure admission for the undergraduate programmes can visit the official website of APSCHE to check the complete schedule of the various entrance examination.

The APSCHE examination schedule will be released on the official website of apsche.ap.gov.in. Detailed information regarding the APSCHE Entrance examinations will be available on the official website.

APSCHE Entrance Exam Schedule 2023

Common entrance tests Exam dates AP EAPCET 2023 May 15, 2023 AP EAPCET MPC 2023 May 15 to 22, 2023 AP EAPCET BPC 2023 May 23 to 25, 2023 AP ECET 2023 May 5, 2023 AP EDCET 2023 May 20, 2023 AP ICET 2023 May 25 to 26, 2023 AP PGECET 2023 May 28 to 30, 2023 AP PGCET 2023 June 6 to 10, 2023 AP RCET 2023 June 12 to 14, 2023 AP LAWCET 2023 May 20, 2023

