ARCH College of Design Begins Registration for BDes Programme 2023, Check Details at archedu.org

ARCH College of Design: ARCH College of Design & Business, Jaipur has started the registration process for admission to the full-time Bachelor of Design (B.Des) 2023 programme. All those candidates interested to pursue the B.Des programme at ARCH College of Design & Business for the academic session 2023 can apply at the official website.

The ARCH College of Design and Business offers specialization in various areas such as Fashion Design, Jewellery Design, Interior Design, Design and Product Design. Eligible candidates can participate in the online admission process hosted by ARCH College in order to take admissions to the programme of their choice.

BDes Course Application Form 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for BDes Course 2023

Candidates must read the instructions carefully mentioned on the official website and then register online for the programme by providing all the correct details in the application form which is available from November 1 onwards. The batch will start in May 2023. Here are a few simple steps to fill out the application form.

Step 1 - Visit the official website archedu.org

Step 2 - Go to the Admissions section on the homepage

Step 3 - Click on the “Apply & Join” tab given on the tab

Step 4 - Enter all the details such as name, email and number

Step 5 - Upload all the required documents

Step 6 - Pay the application fee for the BDes course

Step 7 - Submit the application form and keep a copy of the same

The online applications for the BDes programme at the ARCH College of Design and Business are available from December 21 to January 31, 2022. The All India Entrance Examination for Design will be conducted between February 1 to 15, 2022.

The application fee of Rs 3,000 is to be paid for the successful submission of the application form through the online payment gateway. The total four-year BDes programme fee is Rs.18,00,000. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of different stages of the screening process given on the website. The counselling process includes interaction with parents and students respectively.

Also Read: CBSE Exam 2023: Students Urge Board Officials to announce Exam Datesheet