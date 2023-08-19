Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Spot Counselling Round On August 28, Apply Until August 25

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023: The Arunachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher and Technical Education will be conducting the spot counselling round for the NEET UG 2023 admissions. Candidates eligible to apply under the state quota can appear for the spot counselling round.

Based on the given schedule, the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 spot counselling will be conducted on August 28, 2023, at 10 am at the Auditorium Hall of Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar. The spot counselling round is being conducted for the allotment to vacant seats after the admission under the second round of seat allotment was conducted. Details regarding the vacant seats after the 2nd round will be made available on the official website on August 25, 2023.



Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Official notification - Click Here

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 - Spot Round Eligibility

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 spot round counselling is conducted for students who were not allotted a seat in the previous allotment rounds. The eligibility to participate in the spot allotment round is given below

Candidates who have withdrawn their allotment within the given time

Registered candidates who were not allotted any seat until the second allotment

New candidates who could not register for the round 1 allotment but wish to participate in the state counselling.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Counselling - Points to Remember

The provisional for withdrawal of seats against the counselling allotment will remain open until August 24, 2023.

Candidates who have frozen their seats in the first two rounds will have to withdraw their seats online to participate in the spot allotment

The allotment will be done based on the merit of the candidates as per their All India Rank (AIR) in NEET UG 2023.

Candidates willing to apply a fresh will have to apply online through the Google form uploaded on the official website and submit the requisite fee.

The registration window will remain open until August 25, 2023.

Students must carry their original documents for the verification process

Also Read: Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Begins for Round 2; Check Details Here