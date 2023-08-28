Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Spot Round Counselling Commences Today

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023: Arunachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher and Technical Education will start the spot round counselling today: August 28, 2023. The counselling session will be conducted at the Auditorium Hall of the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, near IG Park, Itanagar from 10:00 AM onwards.

Candidates will be granted admission to the remaining seats through Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 spot round counselling. They can register on the official website: apdhte.nic.in. Candidates who have been allocated seats must report to the allotted institute with original documents. They must pay the acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 for MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, BVSc, and AH and Rs 3,000 for other programmes.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Spot Round Registration Click Here

Who Can Apply for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG 2023 Spot Round Counselling?

Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements are eligible to apply. Check the criteria below:

Candidates who withdrew their seats before the last date.

Those who have not been allocated any seat till NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling.

New candidates who couldn’t apply before round 1 but wish to apply now.

How to Apply for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Spot Round Counselling 2023?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: apdhte.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the spot round registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Today, Know How To Check Here