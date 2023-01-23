    ASLA UG 2023: Application Starts at alliance.edu.in, Check Eligibility and Other Details Here

    ASLA UG 2023: The Alliance School of Liberal Arts, Bengaluru, is now accepting applications for its undergraduate (UG) programmes in online mode. Candidates who are eligible for ASLA 2023 can register themselves by applying through the official website- alliance.edu.in. Check complete details here

    Jan 23, 2023
    ASLA UG 2023: The Alliance School of Liberal Arts, Bengaluru, is now accepting applications for undergraduate (UG) programmes in online mode. However, ASLA offers various programmes such as BSc, BA, BFA, BVA, B.Sc Hons, BA Hons, and others. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the ASLA 2023 can register themselves by applying through the official website- alliance.edu.in. 

    As per the recent updates, the last date to submit the application form is January 31, 2023. Candidates are required to make an online payment of Rs 1,000 as an admission application fee in order to complete the registration process. 

    ASLA UG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

    As per the updates, students who are appearing for the Alliance School of Liberal Arts (ASLA) need to appear for the AUSAT 2023 (Alliance University Scholastic Aptitude Test) followed by a personal interview to get shortlisted for admission into undergraduate programmes at ASLA, Bengaluru. 

    AUSAT 2023 Applications  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Programme Fees and Courses Offered by Alliance School of Liberal Arts, Bengaluru

    Candidates who are appearing for ASLA 2023 to secure their admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes can go through the programme and the fees offered by the Alliance School of Liberal Arts, Bengaluru.

    UG Programme 

    Fees

    Bachelor of Arts (BA)

    Rs 15,00,000

    Bachelor of Science (B.Sc)

    Rs 15,00,000

    Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

    Rs 20,00,000

    Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA)

    Rs 20,00,000

    Bachelor of Arts (BA. Hons.)

    Rs 20,00,000

    Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Hons)

    Rs 20,00,000

    Bachelor of Design (B.Des)

    Rs 14,00,000

    Who is Eligible for ASLA UG 2023?

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are appearing for ASLA UG 2023 to get admission into various undergraduate programmes at the Alliance School of Liberal Arts, Bengaluru, must have cleared their Class 12th examination from any recognised board or council with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

    
