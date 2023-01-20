ASOL UG Law 2023: Registrations Commence at alliance.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

ASOL Law 2023: The Alliance School of Law, Bengaluru, has commenced the application process for its undergraduate (UG) law programmes. Candidates who are interested and eligible in pursuing various law programmes such as BA. LL.B (Hons), BBA. LL.B (Hons), and others can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website - alliance.edu.in

As per the recent updates, the last date to apply for the ASOL Law 2023 is January 31, 2023. Candidates are required to go through all the important information related to the eligibility criteria before applying for ASOL Law 2023.

ASOL Undergraduate Law 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

ASOL Law 2023 Application Fees

As per the recent updates, candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee in online mode. However, shortlisted candidates are required to give Alliance University Scholastic Aptitude Test (AUSAT 2023) followed by the personal interview round.

AUSAT 2023 Applications - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who is Eligible for ASOL UG Law 2023?

Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria given below before applying for the ASOL Law 2023.

BA. LL.B. (Hons) and BBA. LL.B (Hons): Candidates must have cleared their Class 12th or any equivalent exam from any recognised board with at least 50% in aggregate, and for reserved category candidates i.e. SC, ST, a minimum of 45% marks are required.

LL.B Programme: Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree recognised by UGC in any discipline with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate, for reserved category candidates: a minimum of 43% is required for OBC, and for SC, and ST candidates 40% is required).

UG Programme and Fees Offered by ASOL Law, Bengaluru

Those interested candidates who are appearing for the ASOL Law 2023 can go through the programmes offered and the programme fees by the Alliance School of Law.

Programme Fees BA. LL.B (Hons) Rs 15,00,000 BBA. LL.B (Hons) Rs 15,00,000 LL.B Rs 9,00,000

