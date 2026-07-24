Assam BEd Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026 Today at ausexamination.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here
Assam BEd Entrance Exam 2026: Admit card are expected to be issued today, July 24, 2026. Candidates who have successfully completed the application process will be issued their admit card at ausexamination.ac.in
Assam University will issue the Assam BEd Entrance Exam admit card today, July 4, 2026. The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the BEd entrance exam can visit the official website to download the admit card PDF
According to the details on the official notification, the Assam BEd Admit Card 2026 of all eligible (1st preference approved/verified) candidates will be available for download from July 24, 2026 onward. To download the admit card PDF, students are required to visit the official website and login with their application number and password.
Assam BEd Admit Card 2026 Click Here (Available Soon)
Assam BEd Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download PDF
The link for candidates to download their Assam BEd Admit Card 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Those who have submitted the online applications can visit the official website and login. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam BEd
Step 2: Click on BEd 2026 examination
Step 3: Click on the admit card download link
Step 4: Login with the application number abd password
Step 5: The individual admit cards will be displayed
Step 6: Download the admit card PDF for further reference
Details Given on the Assam BEd Admit Card 2026
The admit card for Assam BEd will contain the details of candidates along with the exam centre details and exam schedule. Candidates appearing for the exams must cross-check the following details on their admit card
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Exam centre name and address
- Reporting time
- Exam schedule
- Instructions and Guidelines
Assam BEd Exam 2026: Exam Day Guidelines
The exam day guidelines for candidates to follow will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates appearing for the exams are advised to read through the instructions carefully.
- Candidates appearing for the exams must report to the exam centre atleast an hour before the exam
- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the centre before the exams conclude
- Mobile phones, smart watches, bluetooth devices, pagers, headphones, etc are not allowed inside the exam centre
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any books or stud materials inside the exam centre
- The hard copy of the admit card and a valid ID proof is mandatory to appear for the exams
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.