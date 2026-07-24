Assam BEd Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026 Today at ausexamination.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

Assam University will issue the Assam BEd Entrance Exam admit card today, July 4, 2026. The link to download the admit card will be available on the official website soon. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the BEd entrance exam can visit the official website to download the admit card PDF

According to the details on the official notification, the Assam BEd Admit Card 2026 of all eligible (1st preference approved/verified) candidates will be available for download from July 24, 2026 onward. To download the admit card PDF, students are required to visit the official website and login with their application number and password.

Assam BEd Admit Card 2026 Click Here (Available Soon)

Assam BEd Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download PDF

The link for candidates to download their Assam BEd Admit Card 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Those who have submitted the online applications can visit the official website and login. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card