Assam Board Exam 2023: SEBA Postpones HSLC Exam Due to Paper Leak, Check Details Here

Assam Board Exam 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has postponed the MIL and English (IL) exam scheduled for March 18 in response to the paper leak. The new examination dates will be declared soon. Check complete details here

Updated: Mar 17, 2023 10:00 IST
Assam HSLC Board Exam  2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has postponed the Assam Class 10th exam scheduled for March 18. According to the official datesheet, the Modern Indian language and English (IL) board exams were set to be conducted on March 18, 2023. The decision has been made to postpone the class 10 MIL and English (IL) exam has been taken after the advice of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to a paper leak that occurred during the Assam Board HSLC 2023 examination. As per the recent updates, the decision to the postponement of the examination has been taken after the arrested accused confessed to the paper leak during interrogation.

The Assam Board will announce the HSLC Matric Assamese and English (IL) examination dates later. Taking to Twitter, the Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that SEBA has informed him and he had been advised by the CM Office of Assam that the exam of all MIL subjects and English IL of HSLC which were scheduled for March 18, 2023. He further said that the new dates for the examination will be announced soon.

Check the Tweet below:
