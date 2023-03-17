Assam Board Exam 2023: SEBA Postpones HSLC Exam Due to Paper Leak, Check Details Here

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has postponed the Assam Class 10th exam scheduled for March 18. According to the official datesheet, the Modern Indian language and English (IL) board exams were set to be conducted on March 18, 2023. The decision has been made to postpone the class 10 MIL and English (IL) exam has been taken after the advice of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to a paper leak that occurred during the Assam Board HSLC 2023 examination. As per the recent updates, the decision to the postponement of the examination has been taken after the arrested accused confessed to the paper leak during interrogation.

The Assam Board will announce the HSLC Matric Assamese and English (IL) examination dates later. Taking to Twitter, the Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that SEBA has informed him and he had been advised by the CM Office of Assam that the exam of all MIL subjects and English IL of HSLC which were scheduled for March 18, 2023. He further said that the new dates for the examination will be announced soon.

Check the Tweet below:

SEBA has informed me that as advised by HCM @CMOfficeAssam , the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled. The new date will be announced tomorrow.@himantabiswa — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 16, 2023

As per the recent updates, the General Science examination was cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Sunday night following the reports that said the question paper had been leaked. In an official notification, the Assam Board informed that the General Science exam will now be held on March 30, 2023, which was earlier set to be conducted on March 13. Whereas the revised date for the English (C1) paper for the students of JR Higher Secondary School Ganigram exam centre is March 28, 2023, the official notice further added. Check the Tweet below: