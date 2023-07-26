Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Dates Revised; Check Complete Seat Allotment Schedule Here

Assam CEE 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education, (DTE Assam) has revised the counselling dates for the Combined Entrance Examination. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can check out the schedule on the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in. Assam CEE counselling dates are available in PDF form.

The authorities have already conducted the first round. Candidates who have been allocated seats in the 1st round must confirm their admission by July 28, 2023. No further requests will be entertained. Assam CEE 2023 Counselling is being conducted in five rounds.

Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Dates PDF Click Here

Assam CEE 2023 Counselling

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Round 2 Seat allotment August 4, 2023 Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload August 5 to 7, 2023 Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute August 8 to 9, 2023 Revision/Modification of previously filled choices August 12 to 13, 2023 Round 3 Seat allotment August 17, 2023 Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload August 18 to 20, 2023 Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute August 21 to 22, 2023 Round 4 Seat allotment August 29, 2023 Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload August 30 to 31, 2023 Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute September 1 to 2, 2023 Round 5 Seat allotment September 7, 2023 Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload September 8 to 10, 2023 Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute September 11 to 12, 2023

