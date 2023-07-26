Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Dates Revised; Check Complete Seat Allotment Schedule Here

  1. Home
Assam CEE 2023 counselling dates are out. Candidates who are going to take part in the allotment process can check out the complete schedule at cee.dtecounselling.in.

Updated: Jul 26, 2023 19:21 IST
Assam CEE 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Technical Education, (DTE Assam) has revised the counselling dates for the Combined Entrance Examination. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can check out the schedule on the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in. Assam CEE counselling dates are available in PDF form.

The authorities have already conducted the first round. Candidates who have been allocated seats in the 1st round must confirm their admission by July 28, 2023. No further requests will be entertained. Assam CEE 2023 Counselling is being conducted in five rounds. 

Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Dates PDF

Click Here

Assam CEE 2023 Counselling

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Round 2 Seat allotment 

August 4, 2023

Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload

August 5 to 7, 2023

Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute

August 8 to 9, 2023

Revision/Modification of previously filled choices

August 12 to 13, 2023

Round 3 Seat allotment 

August 17, 2023

Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload

August 18 to 20, 2023

Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute

August 21 to 22, 2023

Round 4 Seat allotment

August 29, 2023

Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload

August 30 to 31, 2023

Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute

September 1 to 2, 2023

Round 5 Seat allotment 

September 7, 2023

Acceptance against allotted seats with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload

September 8 to 10, 2023

Reporting along with document verification at the respective institute

September 11 to 12, 2023

