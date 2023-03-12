    Assam CEE 2023: Exam Dates Announced at astu.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    The ASTU has released the Assam CEE 2023 examination dates in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the Assam CEE 2023 can check the complete exam schedule from the official website-  astu.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 12, 2023 13:28 IST
    Assam CEE 2023
    Assam CEE 2023

    Assam CEE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 examination dates in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the Assam CEE 2023 to get admission into various B.Tech programmes can check and download the complete exam schedule from the official website-  astu.ac.in.

    According to the official notification, the Assam CEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023, in pen-paper mode from 11 am to 2 pm. The admission application form for the Assam CEE 2023 examination will be released on March 14, 2023, the notice said.

    Assam CEE 2023 Exam Dates Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

    Assam CEE 2023 Important Dates

    Candidates who are wishing to apply for Assam CEE 2023 examination can check the important exam dates in the table given below.

    Events

    Dates

    Opening of Application Portal

    March 14, 2023

    Last Date to Submit Application for Assam CEE 2023

    April 3, 2023

    Release of Assam CEE 2023 Admit Cards

    Will be made available from 15 days before and upto the Assam CEE exam date

    Assam CEE 2023 Exam

    May 28, 2023

    Announcement of Assam CEE Result

    Within 10 days of conducting of Exam

    How to Apply for Assam CEE 2023?

    Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the admission application form.

    Step 1: Visit ASTU's official website- astu.ac.in

    Step 2: Click on the Application link available on the screen

    Step 3: Go through all the important instructions before filling up the Assam CEE application form

    Step 4: After successfully filling out the form, click on the submit button

    Step 5: Now, make the payment of the Assam CEE 2023 exam fee 

    Step 6: The Assam CEE 2023 application form will appear on the screen

    Step 7: Take a few printouts of the Assam CEE 2023 application form for future reference

    Also Read: DU Issues Advisory For Students Regarding Syllabi, Check Updates Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories