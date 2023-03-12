Assam CEE 2023: Exam Dates Announced at astu.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Assam CEE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2023 examination dates in online mode. Interested candidates who are appearing for the Assam CEE 2023 to get admission into various B.Tech programmes can check and download the complete exam schedule from the official website- astu.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the Assam CEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023, in pen-paper mode from 11 am to 2 pm. The admission application form for the Assam CEE 2023 examination will be released on March 14, 2023, the notice said.

Assam CEE 2023 Exam Dates Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

Assam CEE 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are wishing to apply for Assam CEE 2023 examination can check the important exam dates in the table given below.

Events Dates Opening of Application Portal March 14, 2023 Last Date to Submit Application for Assam CEE 2023 April 3, 2023 Release of Assam CEE 2023 Admit Cards Will be made available from 15 days before and upto the Assam CEE exam date Assam CEE 2023 Exam May 28, 2023 Announcement of Assam CEE Result Within 10 days of conducting of Exam

How to Apply for Assam CEE 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the admission application form.

Step 1: Visit ASTU's official website- astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Application link available on the screen

Step 3: Go through all the important instructions before filling up the Assam CEE application form

Step 4: After successfully filling out the form, click on the submit button

Step 5: Now, make the payment of the Assam CEE 2023 exam fee

Step 6: The Assam CEE 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 7: Take a few printouts of the Assam CEE 2023 application form for future reference

Also Read: DU Issues Advisory For Students Regarding Syllabi, Check Updates Here