    Assam CEE 2023 Exam Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

    Assam CEE 2023 Exam dates have been released on the official website. The registrations will be started on March 14, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 17:32 IST
    Assam CEE 2023: As per the latest updates, the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the exam dates for Combined Entrance Examination (CEE). According to the schedule, Assam CEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023. However, the authorities will start Assam CEE 2023 Registration on March 14, 2023.

    Candidates must check out the eligibility criteria before applying on the official website. The last date to register for Assam CEE 2023 exam is April 3, 2023. Thus, candidates must submit the application forms before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. They can check out the entire schedule here.

    Assam CEE 2023 Exam Dates

    Event

    Date

    Release of application form

    March 14, 2023,

    Final date to submit the application form

    April 3, 2023

    Availability of admit card

    15 days before and upto the date of the examination

    Assam CEE 2023 exam date

    May 28, 2023 (11 AM to 2 PM)

    Declaration of result

    Within 10 days of conduction of exam

    Assam CEE 2023 Notification- Click Here

    How to Apply for Assam CEE 2023?

    The authorities will begin the registration process for Assam CEE 2023 on March 14, 2023. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. astu.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam CEE 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Register with the required details

    Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

    Step 5: Fill out the application form

    Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    Assam CEE 2023 Exam

    The Assam CEE 2023 will be held in paper and pen mode and have a duration of 3 hours. The question paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and candidates will be allotted a total of 3 hours to complete the exam. 

