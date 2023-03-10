Assam CEE 2023 Exam Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

Assam CEE 2023: As per the latest updates, the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the exam dates for Combined Entrance Examination (CEE). According to the schedule, Assam CEE 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023. However, the authorities will start Assam CEE 2023 Registration on March 14, 2023.

Candidates must check out the eligibility criteria before applying on the official website. The last date to register for Assam CEE 2023 exam is April 3, 2023. Thus, candidates must submit the application forms before the deadline as the authorities may not provide any further extensions. They can check out the entire schedule here.

Assam CEE 2023 Exam Dates

Event Date Release of application form March 14, 2023, Final date to submit the application form April 3, 2023 Availability of admit card 15 days before and upto the date of the examination Assam CEE 2023 exam date May 28, 2023 (11 AM to 2 PM) Declaration of result Within 10 days of conduction of exam

Assam CEE 2023 Notification- Click Here

How to Apply for Assam CEE 2023?

The authorities will begin the registration process for Assam CEE 2023 on March 14, 2023. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. astu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Assam CEE 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Assam CEE 2023 Exam

The Assam CEE 2023 will be held in paper and pen mode and have a duration of 3 hours. The question paper will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and candidates will be allotted a total of 3 hours to complete the exam.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registrations Close on March 12, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in