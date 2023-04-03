  1. Home
Assam CEE 2023: Registration Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

As per the recent updates, Assam Science and Technology University will close the registrations for its Assam CEE exam today, April 3, 2023. Those candidates who are yet to apply can register themselves through the official website- astu.ac.in. Check complete details here

Updated: Apr 3, 2023 11:21 IST
Assam CEE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Assam Science and Technology University will close the registrations for its Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) today, April 3, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are yet to apply for the Assam CEE examination can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- astu.ac.in

According to the official notification, the Assam CEE examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 28 from 11 am to 2 pm. Interested candidates who are appearing for Assam CEE 2023 to get admission into various B.Tech programmes in the colleges of Assam are advised to register before the deadline i.e. April 3 2023. 

Assam CEE 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Assam CEE 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Assam Combined Entrance Examination 2023 in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Last Date to Register for Assam CEE exam 2023

April 3, 2023

Release of Assam CEE 2023 Admit Card

15 days before the date of the CEE exam

Assam CEE Exam 2023

May 28, 2023

Declaration of Assam CEE Result 2023

Within 10 days of the conduct of the Assam CEE exam

How to Fill Assam CEE 2023 Registration form?

Candidates who are appearing for the Assam CEE examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Go to the ASTU’s official website i.e. astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CEE registration form available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details to register for the Assam CEE exam

Step 4: Now, login using the generated details and click on submit to proceed further

Step 5: Fill in all the required details in the Assam CEE registration form

Step 6: Submit the application fee online and click on the submit

Step 7: Download the Assam CEE 2023 registration form 

Step 8: Take a few printouts of the  Assam CEE 2023 registration form for future reference

